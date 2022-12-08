Missing Persons Commission Confirms Presence of Shocking Number of Detainees

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIOED) in its progress report has revealed that there are about 1,590 people in detention, out of which 974 are in detention centers and 616 are in jails.

The commission submitted its report to the Supreme Court (SC) and confirmed that 81 missing persons returned to their homes last month and more than 240 were found dead.

It also informed the apex court that the dead bodies of 241 missing persons were found in different regions across the country.

Moreover, the COIOED got approximately 9,133 missing person complaints nationwide. In addition, it stated that it resolved over 6,926 cases until 30 November, while 2,207 others are in progress.

Reportedly, the commission received 98 missing person complaints and addressed 101 pending cases last month. Additionally, it also discovered traces of around 5,574 missing individuals, which helped ensure the return of 3,743 persons.

About COIOED

On the orders of the SC, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal is leading a two-member commission for missing persons set up by the Ministry of Interior. Muhammad Sharif Virk, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, is also a member.

Via Samaa News