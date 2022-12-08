PCRET Urged to Initiate Economical Renewable Energy Initiatives

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology has asked the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) to come up with more economical initiatives in terms of renewable energy projects that can be implemented easily across the country.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held on Thursday with Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

Reviewing the working and performance of PCRET during the last five years, the committee was provided details of research conducted by the organization. The committee was provided details of the various products designed by PCRET that include silicon solar panels, solar mobile chargers, home PV solutions, solar lanterns, and solar cookers.

The committee was of the view that the organization must come up with more economical initiatives in terms of renewable energy projects that can be implemented easily. The committee lauded the efforts of the organization and the strides it has taken in the field.

The meeting was attended among others by Senators Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Sana Jamali, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, and senior officers of the Ministry of Science and Technology.