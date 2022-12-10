Punjab Fails to Compensate Deceased Teachers’ Families

The Punjab government has stopped funding the provincial School Education Department (SED), which has caused problems for teachers and the families of deceased teachers, as reported by 24News.

According to reports, several hundred cases involving leave encashment as well as financial assistance to the families of teachers who died on duty remain pending due to lack of funds.

The provincial government has allegedly withheld payment of Rs. 6 billion to the SED, preventing it from clearing its outstanding debts.

Reportedly, the unchanged provincial financial share of education departments is said to be the reason why the money hasn’t been paid out. Meanwhile, SED requires over Rs. 2 billion to clear leave encashment dues of the teachers.

The Punjab government must make the required changes to the education sector’s financial share in order to compensate teachers and their families. It is worth noting that teaching is one of the lowest-paid jobs in the country.

Via 24News