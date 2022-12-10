UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator Calls Pakistan’s Flood ‘a Total Destruction’

By Press Release | Published Dec 10, 2022 | 12:46 pm

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Pakistan, Julien Harneis shared the dire situation of the flood affectees and Twitteratis are outraged that little is being done to help them.

Three months after the floods, hundreds of villages in the Dadu district of Sindh province are still completely flooded. “The destruction is total” shared Julien Harneis, UN Humanitarian Coordinator, standing on the edge of what looks like the sea but is actually acres of fields, homes, and roads still inundated with water.

ALSO READ

Reacting to the video, the Twitter audience is astounded at the appalling situation and why no one is talking about it.

An estimated 240,000 people remain displaced from their homes in Sindh. Food, drinking water, shelter, hygiene, and health services are still what they need. Health centers are destroyed, there are no medicines and people are completely dependent on mobile clinics for health support.

ALSO READ

The deteriorating food insecurity will push an additional 1.1 million people into IPC 4 (emergency phase) in early 2023. Food and drinking water are critical for the survival of these brave souls.

People are calling out for support of these forgotten people. In the words of Pakistan’s UN Humanitarian Coordinator – “We need to keep supporting” they have received very little support.

Press Release

lens

Trending: Potty Photoshoot with Female Models Leaves Netizens Gagging
Read more in lens

proproperty

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway’s Groundbreaking Gets Postponed
Read more in proproperty
close
>