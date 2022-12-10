UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator Calls Pakistan’s Flood ‘a Total Destruction’

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Pakistan, Julien Harneis shared the dire situation of the flood affectees and Twitteratis are outraged that little is being done to help them.

Three months after the floods, hundreds of villages in the Dadu district of Sindh province are still completely flooded. “The destruction is total” shared Julien Harneis, UN Humanitarian Coordinator, standing on the edge of what looks like the sea but is actually acres of fields, homes, and roads still inundated with water.

3 months after the floods, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator is in Dadu Sindh where large areas are still under water and people still need help.#PakistanFloods #ItsNotOver pic.twitter.com/yz9NOV7bew — United Nations Pakistan (@UNinPak) December 9, 2022

Reacting to the video, the Twitter audience is astounded at the appalling situation and why no one is talking about it.

This is a Total Destruction. These people drink the same water they shit in. Why is no one talking about this??#ItsNotOver https://t.co/ED2bwgaY67 — Sanaa. (@sanna_60_) December 10, 2022

Yes, It's a threatening position, and we all are thinking it's over, but on ground realities, it is far from over! #ItsNotOver https://t.co/phLSZJjElX — Hamadullah (حماداللہ سوہو) (@hsohu) December 10, 2022

Our country is collapsing, I am horrified at the unimaginable situation these people are having to live in. #ItsNotOver https://t.co/kFYEWBOl3H — Amnah Jabeen (@AmnahJPlus) December 10, 2022

An estimated 240,000 people remain displaced from their homes in Sindh. Food, drinking water, shelter, hygiene, and health services are still what they need. Health centers are destroyed, there are no medicines and people are completely dependent on mobile clinics for health support.

The deteriorating food insecurity will push an additional 1.1 million people into IPC 4 (emergency phase) in early 2023. Food and drinking water are critical for the survival of these brave souls.

People are calling out for support of these forgotten people. In the words of Pakistan’s UN Humanitarian Coordinator – “We need to keep supporting” they have received very little support.