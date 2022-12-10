PCB Announces Local Emerging Players for PSL 8 Draft

PCB has announced the list of local players for the emerging category of PSL 8 as the draft for the upcoming season of the T20 league is just days away.
The exciting local talent has played a crucial role in the success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The domestic T20 league was primarily launched to unearth the hidden talent in Pakistan for limited-over cricket and the first seven seasons have proved quite fruitful in this regard, introducing a number of superstars to the international format.
As the league is set to stage its eighth edition, it is once again going to be a massive opportunity for young talent to show their skills and make it to the national side of Pakistan. Announcing the local players for the emerging category of the PSL 8 draft, PCB has included the top performers of the domestic season and the newly-launched Pakistan Junior League (PJL).
Here is the list of the local players available for the PSL 8 draft in the emerging category:
🚨 List of 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 players in 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 category for the #HBLPSLDraft 1/3🚨 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/fSJmLdSecY
🚨 List of 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 players in 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 category for the #HBLPSLDraft 2/3🚨 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/Ath1ytpJMq
🚨 List of 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 players in 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 category for the #HBLPSLDraft 3/3🚨 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/dDG6yKFwu9
