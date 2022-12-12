Govt Forms Anti-Smog Squad as Air Quality Continues to Deteriorate

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has formed an anti-smog team for the Rawalpindi district, as smog and air quality indexes continue to rise in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well as Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Mianwali.

The seven-member team is also authorized to levy a penalty ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 100,000 on the site and to shut the facility or kiln releasing harmful fumes.

The unit has been given tight directives to clamp down on any smoke-emitting apparatus, including smoke-emitting industries, huge bakeries, and brick kilns, beginning Monday in all five districts in the Rawalpindi range.

Muhammad Amin Baig, Senior Research Officer and Deputy Director of the Environment Protection Department will lead this anti-smog team, which will also comprise Naseer Ahmed, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Amanullah, and Shafiqur Rehman.

ALSO READ Lahore Traffic Police Starts Crackdown With Huge Fine on Drivers Without a Licence

Amin Baig, the commander of the anti-smog unit, stated that the team will begin operations against any and all smoke-emitting plants and kilns, starting Monday, adding that a zero-tolerance approach will be implemented in this area.

The present Air Quality Index in the garrison city is 190, 186 in Islamabad, and 150 to 170 in the remaining four districts.

Via Tribune