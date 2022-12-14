Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Announces to End Weekly Holidays for All Employees

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced to remain open on weekends, officially ending the weekly holidays for all employees. The development comes after Karachi got a new Administrator.
According to the official notification issued by Senior Director Encroachment KMC, KMC employees are required to ensure attendance every Saturday and Sunday.
From Directors to Deputy Directors and field staff, all KMC workers have been directed to ensure presence in offices on weekends. KMC will also continue the anti-encroachment drive on Saturdays and Sundays.
Last week, PPP and MQM nominated Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new Administrator of Karachi.
Dr. Saif is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori. He has previously served as Municipal Commissioner KMC, DC Central Karachi, and Secretary Health Balochistan.
MQM sent the name of Dr. Saif after consultation with Kamran Tessori. MQM initially sent the name of Abdul Waseem as Karachi’s Administrator.
Someone plz tell that idiot new admin that these are not animals. Instead of rotating shifts is this the solution? Ignorant qaum
Agreed. This administrator shall be immediately removed who has no respect for people and their personal lives.
This is illegal, inhuman and unhealthy to end weekly off. If KMC employees are made to work full time in real sense 5 days a week the city will definitely change for the better.
Bhai ye weekdays may hi sahi say kaam kerlen to bohat hay
Weekends pe bhi haraam khori hi krni I ho nay simply kharcha barhay ga KMC ka
He is ready for work. But not in favour of people and economy. His plan and actions seem to creat more unemployment by the anti encroachment operations. This is not right time to do such operations.
This is inhuman. This stupid and dumb administrator shall be removed.
Instead to open on weekend kmc should devise a policy or strategy to work with honesty within the specified working hours in weekdays though where it is necessary rotation or shifting of employees are ok. Else there is no need to waste scarced resources