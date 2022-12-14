Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Announces to End Weekly Holidays for All Employees

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced to remain open on weekends, officially ending the weekly holidays for all employees. The development comes after Karachi got a new Administrator.

According to the official notification issued by Senior Director Encroachment KMC, KMC employees are required to ensure attendance every Saturday and Sunday.

From Directors to Deputy Directors and field staff, all KMC workers have been directed to ensure presence in offices on weekends. KMC will also continue the anti-encroachment drive on Saturdays and Sundays.

Last week, PPP and MQM nominated Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new Administrator of Karachi.

Dr. Saif is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori. He has previously served as Municipal Commissioner KMC, DC Central Karachi, and Secretary Health Balochistan.

MQM sent the name of Dr. Saif after consultation with Kamran Tessori. MQM initially sent the name of Abdul Waseem as Karachi’s Administrator.