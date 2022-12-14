Ministry of Religious Affairs Warns Against Fake Hajj Packages

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony has taken notice of fraudsters deceiving people with fake Hajj packages.

It has been uncovered that in the guise of Hajj packages, scammers have stolen millions of rupees from citizens. These con artists steal money from customers by enticing them to pay the deposit for an easy Hajj package.

ALSO READ Islamabad Announces Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

In some cases, they also offer installments on Hajj packages.

The government has stated that no groups are permitted to begin registering for Hajj and has cautioned residents to be wary of such imposters.

The ministry also stated that the government has not published its Hajj strategy yet.

In related news, the ministry decided earlier this week to initiate a significant crackdown on fraudsters using the ministry’s identity for employment reasons in Saudi Arabia on social media and advertisements.

Ministry’s Spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt made it absolutely clear that the ministry is not connected with fake advertisements hiring people for Khuddamul Hujjaj, Kaadmeen-e-Hajj, Emam, Naib Emam, Moazan, Khaadm-e-Masjid as well as other purposes.

He warned unsuspecting individuals wanting employment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia not to engage with such recruitment and selection agencies or individuals suspected of being involved in fraudulent activities on social media.