Sindh Announces a Huge Increase in Doctors’ Salaries

The Sindh government has announced to increase the salaries of doctors after Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health ministries raised the wages of doctors.

The decision has been taken on the directions of Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Finance Secretary Sindh recently briefed the provincial cabinet about the decision.

According to reports, increasing the salaries will burden the provincial exchequer by Rs. 1.60 billion. The monthly salary of postgraduate doctors has been raised from Rs. 73,000 to Rs. 100,400.

House job doctors will now get Rs. 69,000 per month. Previously, they were receiving Rs. 40,000 per month. Meanwhile, doctors have praised the decision of the provincial government.

