Pakistani Student Sets World Record by ‘Finnishing’ Bachelors in Just 1.5 Years

A Pakistani student has registered a world record after completing his three-and-a-half-year bachelor’s degree program in just a one-and-a-half-year period.

According to reports, an overseas Pakistani student, Shahzaib Waheed, completed his scholarship-sponsored undergraduate program at the Kajaani University of Applied Sciences (KAMK), Finland.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Scout Cadet College for Girls to be Built in Mansehra

His accomplishment has been widely praised on social media, with many individuals hailing him for bringing honor to the country.

It is worth noting that this year has been excellent for Pakistani students because recently, an MBBS graduate, Dr. Waleed Malik, secured 29 gold medals from Ameeruddin Medical College in Lahore.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Bans Abaya for Female Students in Exams

The Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, also awarded Dr. Waleed with an Rs. 200,000 cheque, in recognition of his achievement.

While describing his academic journey, Dr. Waleed stated that he struggled at first but was able to reverse the tide with the passage of time and consistent hard work. He noted that he experienced several challenges while studying MBBS, but his perseverance paid off in the end.