Bride and Groom Go Viral for Starting a Fistfight on Stage [Video]

A recent viral video from India is making rounds on social media, leaving viewers in shock at the absolute stupidity on display.

In the video, a groom and bride can be seen standing on a platform accompanied by their relatives, as is customary in desi weddings.

The groom can be seen serving the bride something to eat at the start of the video, but the ostensibly lovely moment rapidly turns savage when the groom begins forcefully feeding the bride, causing her to strike back.

The bride hits the groom in an instant. The groom, disgusted by her conduct, does not back down and smacks her back. As the bride and groom commenced a proper fistfight on stage, both parties launched a barrage of violent blows.

Even after the opposing sides were dragged apart, their family attempted to interfere and put an end to the clash.

The Twitter user who shared the footage on the site added sound snippets from a Sasha Banks ring fight from a WWE match, making the video into wonderfully funny meme fodder. “Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in the Marriage Ceremony,” the caption reads.