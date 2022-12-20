Pakistan, KSA Discuss Measures to Curb Illicit Flow of Currency and Narcotics

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Tuesday unanimously agreed that there exists huge scope for the exchange of intelligence-based information to effectively control the illicit flow of currency and narcotics between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

A delegation kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Director General of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni called upon Director General of Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar for a bilateral meeting at I&I-Customs Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interests including matters about combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and chemical precursors, between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan came under discussion.

It was unanimously agreed that there exists huge scope for the exchange of intelligence-based information to effectively control the illicit flow of currency and narcotics between KSA and Pakistan. Moreover, strengthening cooperation and liaison for the exchange of information, on a real-time basis, between both countries was underscored.

Chadhar informed the delegation that Customs Intelligence with a focused approach has accelerated the country-wide counter-smuggling drive with a special focus on drug smuggling.

The Saudi delegation felicitated Chadhar over the recent narcotics seizure of high-quality hashish by Customs Intelligence in Quetta. It was also emphasized that the menace of narcotics smuggling can be optimally coped with by ensuring cooperation between both countries.