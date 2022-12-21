Inzamam-ul-Haq Makes a Return to Cricket With an Unforgettable Innings [Video]

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, once again entertained fans when he returned to Rawalpindi Stadium as a player after one and a half decades.

The legendary batter, who plays for Karachi Knights in the Mega Stars League (MSL), hit 29 runs off 16 deliveries, including four boundaries and one maximum.

While batting one down, the right-hander started slowly before going berserk, reminding fans of Inzamam’s peak playing days even 15 years after his retirement.

Inzamam, who rose to prominence during the 1992 World Cup, is regarded as one of the most stylish batters Pakistan has ever produced in cricket history.

The Multan-born cricketer has represented Pakistan in five World Cups and captained the team in 87 One-Day Internationals while winning 51 of them.

Inzamam had also captained the side in the first-ever T20I match against England which Pakistan won by 5 wickets. That was also his only appearance in the shortest format.

The legendary batter is still Pakistan’s leading ODI run-scorer, having scored 11,701 runs in 375 matches at an average of 39.55 including 10 centuries.

Talking about the tournament, MSL is a T10 league founded earlier this year by former captain, Shahid Afridi, and contested by six teams representing Pakistani cities.

Speaking to the media in the launching ceremony, Lala said, “PSL is for youngsters and I am not young enough anymore. I, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis will play in MSL.”