All of Punjab’s Govt Teaching Hospitals to be Mapped Within 45 Days

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) and a commercial engineering firm agreed to create maps of all government teaching hospitals in Punjab within 45 days.

The contract was signed by SH&ME Secretary, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, and an official of Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited.

Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Procurement, Khalid Parvez, and Additional Secretary Development, Agha Nabeel, attended, as did Ali Akbar Daudputa, Dr. Faizan Shafiq, Engineer Rana Seefullah, and other officers from Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited.

According to the secretary, the arrangement is a very good initiative. Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited will deliver a report on Punjab’s government teaching hospitals under the terms of the agreement.

All methods are being explored to improve the performance of Punjab’s government teaching hospitals. Funds have been made available for the rehabilitation and maintenance of Punjab’s government teaching hospitals.

Visits to several government teaching hospitals are also employed to assess current development.

In related news, on Wednesday, Punjab concluded consultation workshops with polio frontline workers in high-risk districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.