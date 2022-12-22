Dar Reviews Preparation for Donors Conference

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting on Donors Conference at Finance Division on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the proposed plan for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held on 9th January 2023 in Geneva.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Donors Conference and discussed & finalized the proposed plan for Intl Conf. on 9 Jan-23 in Geneva to secure intl. humanitarian support for reconstruction and rehabilitation arrangements for the post-flood recovery pic.twitter.com/OW0LnBqHDI — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) December 22, 2022

The conference co-hosted by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations aims to garner international support for the people and government of Pakistan to build back Climate resilient Pakistan after the devastating floods. It will also secure international humanitarian support for reconstruction and rehabilitation arrangements for post-flood recovery.

Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave a detailed presentation on the draft agenda of the proposed conference with modalities, invitees, potential donors, and schedule of the conference. It was informed that heads of state from a number of countries, UN agencies as well as leaders from the private sector, civil society, and international development and financial institutions will participate in the conference. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary-General will speak at the high-level opening segment.

The participants suggested re-articulation and reconsideration of some agendas with modifications to make the conference more participatory and meaningful and to present a strong case for Pakistan at the international forum. All the participants agreed to extend all-out support to make the conference successful.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary MoFA, Secretary Climate Change, Secretary Planning Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Secretary Information and other senior officers from concerned ministries participated in the meeting.