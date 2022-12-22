Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd Closes DAP Plant Due to Poor Market Conditions

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (PSX: FFBL) has shut down its DAP plant with maintenance scheduled for January 2023. Its urea plant will operate normally.

According to a stock filing, the fertilizer maker closed its DAP plant on December 21, 2022, to more efficiently manage its DAP inventory owing to the demand and supply situation in the market. During the shutdown period, planned annual maintenance activity will also be carried out next month to ensure reliability and sustainable safe operations at the plant.

After the completion of annual maintenance, the startup of the DAP plant will commence based on the DAP market situation. Notwithstanding the temporary closure, FFBL intends to meet the projected DAP demand in the country. However, the urea plant is operating normally, the filing stated.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse stood at Rs. 13.65, up Rs. 0.20 or 1.38 percent on Thursday.