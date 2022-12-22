Ramiz Raja’s Reign as PCB Chairman is Officially Over

The Prime Minister has approved 13 members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management committee under the chair of Najam Sethi.

According to the summary, the Prime Minister has approved reviving the PCB 2014 constitution by repealing the 2019 constitution.

Under this, the PM approved a 13 members management committee including the former captain, Shahid Afridi.

The other members of the committee include ex-PCB BoG, Shakil Sheikh, ex-PCB BoG, Gul Zada, ex-PCB BoG, Nauman Butt, ex-Test Cricketer, Haroon Rashid, ex-captain Pakistan women’s team, Sana Mir, ex-PCB Director National High Performance Centre, Aized Syed, ex-President Larkana Region, Tanvir Ahmed, ex-President Quetta Association, Gul Muhammad Kakar, ex-Member PCB BoG, Ayaz Butt, former cricketer, Shafqat Rana, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Mustafa Ramday, CEO Service Industries & ex-Member PCB BoG, Arif Saeed.

The Prime Minister has further been pleased to desire that the draft SRO, duly vetted by the Law & Justice Division, in accordance with the proposal in para 6 of the summary shall also be annexed with the summary to be placed before the federal cabinet.

What it means is that Ramiz Raja is no longer the PCB Chairman, while the 6-team domestic structure will also be scrapped to bring back department cricket.