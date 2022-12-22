NA Body Directs CUI to Resolve Issues of Daily Wage Employees

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology Thursday directed COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) to resolve issues of daily wage employees of the university within two months.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of MNA Sajid Mehdi.

The committee was briefed by CUI Incharge Academics about the issues of employees of the university. The committee directed the CUI authorities that issues of daily wages employees should be resolved within two months.

The National University of Technology (NUTECH) Rector apprised the committee that the university was established as a pioneer ‘University of Industry’ to create, develop and promote emerging technologies for the country.

The committee also lauded the achievements of NUTECH Islamabad in the research area and directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to provide the necessary funds to the university for ongoing research projects for the development of science and technology in the country.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Zeb Jaffar, and Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto. The senior officers from the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Law & Justice, PEC, NUTECH, and COMSATS University were also present in the meeting.