OGDCL Makes 2nd Oil and Gas Discovery This Week

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made oil and gas discovery second time this week, resulting from its exploratory efforts at the Kot Nawaz-I well drilled in Sinjhoro Block, located in Sanghar District, Sindh.

According to the company’s stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL is the operator (76 percent) of Sinjhoro Block along with Orient Petroleum Inc. (19 percent) and Government Holdings Private Limited (5 percent) as joint venture partners.

Kot Nawab-I was spudded in on June 3, 2022, as an exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well was drilled down to 3,000 meters. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, the Drill Stem Test-I in the Basal Sand has tested 125 Barrels of Oil Per Day (BOPD) and 0.483 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas and 400 Barrels of Water per Day (BWPD) with a 28/64 inch choke size and 150 Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 150 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

The discovery is the 11th of its kind at the Sinjhoro Block. Like previous ventures, this one is the result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by OGDCL to contribute to mitigating the energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources of the country.