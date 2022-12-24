Cricket Returns to Quetta After 27 Years as Bugti Stadium Picked to Host PSL 8 Matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to use the Bugti Stadium as the fifth venue for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The decision was made in the first meeting of the newly appointed 14-man management committee at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) Lahore.

It was discussed in the meeting that PCB will work closely with the local administration for the up-gradation and renovation of the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

Separate discussions will also be held between PCB and security experts to ensure the safety and security of all participants, officials, and spectators.

“I am delighted that seven years after launching PSL, I am today announcing our commitment to add Bugti Stadium as the fifth venue for the event,” Chairman Najam Sethi said.

Sethi further said that he has already discussed the matter with the concerned officials in Balochistan and has received full assurances of their support.

Meanwhile, the management also discussed to consider Peshawar as another venue for the PSL and other international cricket series next year.

Earlier, Najam Sethi had stated that Peshawar was not a red flag for foreign players and will host international cricket very soon in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eighth edition of PSL is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19.