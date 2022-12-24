Najam Sethi Appoints Shahid Afridi as Interim Chairman of PCB Selection Committee

The PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee for the home series against New Zealand.

Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid (member Management Committee) will be the Convener.

Najam Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee: “I welcome the interim Men’s National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand.”

“Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent. So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigors, demands and challenges of the modern-day game.”

“I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side’s success in the upcoming series.”

Shahid Afridi: “I feel honored to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities.

“We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans.”

“I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”

Shahid Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20I from 1996 to 2018 in which he scored a total of 11,196 runs and took 541 wickets. He also captained the national side in 83 international matches. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 at Lord’s.

Abdul Razzaq, in a 17-year career from 1996 to 2013, played 343 international matches and scored 7,419 runs and took 389 wickets. He was also a member of the side that won the 2009 side that lifted the T20 World Cup at Lord’s.

Rao Iftikhar played a Test, 62 ODIs and two T20Is from 2004 to 2010.