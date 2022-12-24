Pakistan’s First Smart Weather Portal With Advanced Forecasting Features Launched

Pakistan’s first smart weather portal has been launched, with the goal of addressing climate change and reducing the risk of natural disasters. The portal, a collaboration between Pak Weather, Karachi Weather Updates, and Linked Things, aims to protect people and property through advanced weather forecasting and monitoring capabilities.

A ceremony was held in Karachi to mark the launch of the Smart Weather Portal. The event, held at a local hotel, was attended by a number of notable figures, including the country’s former chief meteorologist Tauseef Alam, as well as meteorologists Owais Haider, Faizan Khan, Sofia Hasnain, Najaf Haider, Malik Mudassar, Ansar Hashmi, Muhammad Haseeb, Naila Zaryab, and Syed Zeeshan.

The attendees at the launch event praised the Smart Weather Portal, stating that the importance and practicality of meteorology and environmental science have grown in the face of climate change.

They noted that monitoring weather has become a necessity in business and daily life. They expressed confidence that the Smart Weather Portal will be a valuable asset for Pakistan, particularly for the city of Karachi.

As part of the Smart Weather Portal, over 20 air quality monitors have been installed and activated throughout Karachi. These devices will assist in monitoring the air quality in the city.

In addition, 16 modern weather stations have been deployed across Karachi. It is expected that thousands of similar devices will be rolled out across the country in the near future. These advanced technologies will aid in addressing climate change and mitigating the risk of natural disasters, ultimately working to protect the lives and property of citizens.