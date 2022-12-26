Pakistani Food Loses to Indian Food in World’s Best Cuisines Awards 2022

Despite being famous around the world for its rich taste crafted using a blend of spices, Pakistani cuisine has been ranked at an unexpectedly low position in the list of 95 cuisines from across the world.
According to TasteAtlas World’s Best Cuisines Awards 2022, Pakistani cuisine is the 47th best cuisine in the world with a rating of 3.95 out of 5. Chicken karahi, nihari, biryani, haleem, sohbat, chargah, aloo gosht, sajji, chapli kabab, seekh kabab, and kata-kat are some of the most popular dishes in the rankings.
As for the best eateries taste-wise, TasteAtlas has recognized Karachi’s Kolachi Restaurant for Peshawari karahi, Javed Nihari for nihari, and Al-Rehman Biryani for biryani.
Overall, Italian cuisine has emerged as the best cuisine in the world followed by Greek, Spanish, Japanese, and Indian cuisine.
Here is a list of the top 10 cuisines from around the world.
|Sr. No.
|Rank
|Cuisine
|Rating (out of 5)
|1.
|1st
|Italian
|4.75
|2.
|2nd
|Greek
|4.69
|3.
|3rd
|Spanish
|4.59
|4.
|3rd
|Japanese
|4.59
|5.
|5th
|Indian
|4.54
|6.
|6th
|Mexican
|4.53
|7.
|7th
|Turkish
|4.52
|8.
|8th
|American
|4.51
|9.
|8th
|French
|4.51
|10.
|8th
|Peruvian
|4.51
Via: TasteAtlas