CDA Once Again Springs Into Action Against Plastic Bags in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to implement the Prohibition of Non-degradable Plastic Products Regulations, 2013, as well as the Environment Protection Act, 1997, to prevent the usage of forbidden plastic bags across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, Chairman of the CDA, has decided to pursue a two-pronged approach in this regard, asking authorities to raise awareness against the use of non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags and initiate operations to confiscate such bags in ICT’s rural and urban regions.

ALSO READ NIH Experts Confirm Whether COVID-19 Cases Will Rise in Pakistan or Not

The Chairman remarked that the use of non-biodegradable bags persists despite the knowledge that the product is not only a health hazard but also pollutes the environment and blocks water and sewage pipelines. These bags do not degrade for hundreds of years and severely compromise soil fertility.

The CDA’s senior management has directed the Director General (DG) Enforcement to execute an operation in rural and urban parts of the federal capital to collect shopping bags and prevent the use of harmful products.

ALSO READ Sindh Police Turns to Drones for Monitoring and Targeting Criminals

The management has also issued directions requiring the use of environmentally friendly bags made of natural fibers, which have been brought into the market. According to a CDA officer, in the previous two years, raiding teams have seized 200 kg of shopping bags from Aabpara Market, marketplaces in different sectors of the G and I series, Khanna Bridge, Bhara Kahu, Kuri Road, Park Road, Tarnol, and Koral.