Sarfaraz’s Wife Gives Befitting Reply to ‘Cheap’ Ducky Bhai Comment

Khushbakht, Sarfaraz Ahmad’s wife, has appropriately responded to a YouTuber, who disrespected the former captain last week.

After Pakistan got whitewashed in the Test series, Sarfaraz Ahmad Took to Twitter and congratulated England batter, Ben Duckett.

“Well played ducky bhai,” the wicket-keeper batter wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a famous YouTuber, Saad ur Rehman, who is also known as ‘Ducky Bhai,’ responded to Sarfaraz Ahmad with contempt.

“Thank you my fan or whoever you are,” Saad said while quoting Sarfaraz’s tweet.

Thank you my fan or whoever you are. 🥱 https://t.co/P2O5OsalVy — Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) December 20, 2022

The YouTuber was widely criticized on social media for his disrespectful response.

Khushbakht also took a dig at a YouTuber and wrote on her Twitter, “So done with these cheap bloggers! So stupid. SHAME ON YOU.”

So done with these cheap bloggers! So stupid..

SHAME ON YOU https://t.co/EEFIVl1dax — Khushbakht Sarfaraz Ahmed (@sarfarazkhush) December 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the former captain returned to the Test playing XI after a three years absence, having played his last Test match in 2019.

On his return, the right-hander showcased an outstanding performance, scoring 86 runs to help his team finish the first inning with 438 runs.

Former Pakistani cricketers praised Sarfaraz Ahmad for his successful comeback, and many thanked Shahid Afridi for including him in the playing XI.