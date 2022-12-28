Masjid Al-Haram Launches Islamic Lessons in Chinese, Urdu and 12 Other Languages

Masjid al-Haram, also known as the Grand Mosque of Makkah, has started teaching Islamic lessons in the Chinese language in a bid to assist non-Arabic speakers in learning about Islam.

According to the details, the Translation Department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is supervising the translations in the Chinese language.

Speaking about the initiative, the Director of the Translation Department, Saleh Al-Rashedi, stated that Islamic lessons are now being taught in 14 languages.

Apart from the Chinese, Al-Rashedi said that English, Urdu, French, Hausa, Turkish, Malay, Indonesian, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Persian, Russian, and Borneo, are the other languages in which Islamic lessons are being given.

Moreover, he remarked that over 7,000 people per month utilize the translation services through Islamic lessons or via the General Presidency’s quotes uploaded on social media.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also released a short film called “The Journey of a Lifetime,” in order to teach pilgrims about the customs of the annual holy event, Hajj.