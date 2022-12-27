Islamabad Police Recovered 57 Missing Persons in One Month

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 27, 2022 | 4:40 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has claimed that its Lost and Found Cell is fully operational and performing effectively.

During the current month, the cell received 70 reports of missing persons, and using both technical and human resources, it was able to locate and reunite 57 of these people with their families.

According to the Inspector General (IG) ICT Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the department is dedicated to providing all necessary services while also prioritizing the safety and security of the community.

People can report missing persons, lost educational certificates, and valuable items through the “Pukar-15” helpline or WhatsApp number, which will be shared with all relevant police stations and patrols.

The missing persons reported this month include individuals of various ages, including elderly men and women, as well as younger individuals and children.

