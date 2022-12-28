Sarfaraz Ahmed Overtakes Kamran Akmal’s Record of Most Test Runs for Pakistan

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has achieved another milestone in the first of two-match Test series against New Zealand at home.
The 35-year-old cricketer showcased an outstanding performance in the first innings of the match, scoring 86 runs off 153 balls including nine boundaries.
With this knock, the Karachi-born batter surpassed Kamran Akmal on the list of Pakistani wicket-keeper batters with the most runs in red-ball cricket.
The right-handed batter has now scored 2,743 Test runs at an average of 37.06 in fifty games, including three centuries and 19 half-centuries.
Kamran Akmal, on the other hand, amassed 2,648 runs in 53 matches while former wicket-keeper, Moin Khan, scored 2,581 runs in 66 Test matches.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|50
|2,743
|37.06
|3
|19
|Kamran Akmal
|53
|2,648
|30.79
|6
|12
|Moin Khan
|66
|2,581
|28.67
|4
|14
|Imtiaz Ahmad
|38
|2,010
|30.45
|3
|11
|Rashid Latif
|37
|1,381
|28.77
|1
|7
It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy-winning captain returned to the playing XI after an almost four-year absence, with his last match in 2019.
Sarfaraz Ahmed received widespread acclaim for his memorable return to the team, and former cricketers thanked Shahid Afridi for including him in the playing XI.
He has also had a successful ODI career, having scored 2,315 runs in 117 matches at an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 87.8 with two centuries and 11 fifties.