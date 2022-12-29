News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Return 27 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs. 4 Crore to Their Owners

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 2:15 pm

In a major crackdown against carjackers, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) recovered 27 stolen vehicles worth Rs. 40 million.

According to an official tweet, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Suhail Zafar Chattha handed over the keys of these vehicles to their original owners during a special ceremony. The car owners appreciated the prompt and effective performance of ICTP and thanked the department for their services.

Chattha stated that the department is making all-out efforts to curb street crimes such as carjacking from the capital city and requested the people’s vigilance and support for the department in doing so.

Action Against Vehicles with Illegal Number Plates

Inspector General (IG) ICTP, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has announced the imposition of a security red alert in the capital city following the suicide attack that occurred recently.

On its official Twitter handle, the ICTP warned of the initiation of a severe crackdown operation against cars, bikes, and public transport with illegal number plates.

The department has also forbidden the possession of weapons or firearms by the public. It has advised citizens to carry their important identity documents with them at all times.

The department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against those who do not comply with the aforementioned instructions.


