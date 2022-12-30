English Opener Surpasses Mohammad Rizwan’s Record of Most T20 Runs in 2022

England’s opening batter, Alex Hales, surpassed Pakistan’s wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, to become the leading T20 run-scorer in the year, 2022.

ALSO READ Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved in Serious Car Crash

Hales, who is representing Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), has now 1,869 runs in 60 games at an average of 33.37 including 16 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

The explosive opener piled up the runs while playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sydney Thunder in the BBL, Nottinghamshire in England’s T20 blast, and the England national team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Rizwan, has moved down to the second spot. He scored 1,817 runs in 44 innings at an average of 50.47 and a strike rate of 126.28 including 20 half-centuries, while representing Multan Sultans in PSL, Sussex in T20 Blast, and Pakistan national team.

Third on the list is another Pakistani batter, Shan Masood, who has been a consistent performer throughout the year for various teams across the world. Shan scored 1,643 runs in 53 innings at an average of 36.51.

England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, scored 1,570 runs in 38 innings while India’s Suryakumar Yadav scored 1,503 runs in 41 innings in T20 cricket this year.

Batter Country Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Alex Hales England 60 1,869 33.37 0 16 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 44 1,817 50.47 0 20 Shan Masood Pakistan 53 1,643 36.51 0 14 Jos Buttler England 38 1,570 46.17 4 10 Suryakumar Yadav India 41 1,503 45.54 2 12

Mohammad Rizwan has had an outstanding year in the T20 format, scoring 996 T20 international runs in 25 innings at an average of 45.27, including 10 fifties.

The right-handed batter also finished the Asia Cup 2022 as the tournament’s leading scorer, with 281 runs scored in six innings at an average of 56.20, including three fifties.

The Peshawar-born cricketer was the leading run-scorer in T20I last year, scoring 1,326 runs in 26 innings including 1 century and 12 fifties.