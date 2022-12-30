Fish Will Now be Artificially Bred in Swabi, KP

Mukhtiar Ahmed, Secretary of the Livestock and Fisheries Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has issued directions to take stern legal action regarding poaching in the province under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2022.

He provided these directives at a fishery briefing.

Dr. Khusro Kalam, Director General (DG) of Fisheries, informed the secretary on several fisheries initiatives.

It was revealed during the briefing that the Fisheries Biodiversity Center Peshawar has been established for the first time in KP. This would considerably enhance the quantity of fish in the province by breeding the fish that are on the verge of extinction and re-stock them in natural reservoirs.

Aside from that, the center will play a vital role in studying cold, warm, and semi-cold water fish.

Swabi Carp Hatchery comprises 170 land canals in which warm water carp will be artificially bred, whereas Tarbela Dam and Khanpur Dam, the biggest in the region, will play a vital role in restocking in Haripur, benefiting millions of people.

The Swat Research Center will conduct research on cold water fish, specifically trout, which would lead to high-quality trout being accessible to landlords in a variety of forms.

Research on the manufacture of fish feed will also be carried out, which will aid in the availability of high-quality fish at a reasonable cost.

A trout hatchery at Mansehra will also be developed.