Pakistan Announces Travel Advisory for MRP Passport Holders in UAE

Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a statement and declared that the validity of machine-readable passports (MRPs) can only be extended up to 20 days for those traveling to Pakistan due to an emergency.

In this regard, Pakistan Embassy tweeted that the validity term of the MRP can only be extended in the event of an emergency, following the instructions from the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

ALSO READ Pakistan Among Top 5 Deadliest Countries for Journalists

For information and compliance. Regards. pic.twitter.com/VF6naolZEN — Pakistan Embassy UAE (@PakinUAE_) December 29, 2022

Separately, during a virtual open house discussion on Thursday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi outlined the issues experienced by Pakistani expatriates and also discussed possible solutions. It is worth noting that approximately 1.6 million Pakistanis live in the UAE, making them the second-largest foreign national group in the country after India.

ALSO READ Fish Will Now be Artificially Bred in Swabi, KP

Also, as China plans to lift its international travel restrictions on 8 January, Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) has installed a surveillance system at the country’s airports to monitor passengers entering the country in light of growing cases of coronavirus sub-variant Omicron.