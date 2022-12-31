Tandoors Increase Price to Rs. 35 in Lahore

The ‘Nanbais’ of Lahore have convened a meeting to increase the cost of roti and naan in Lahore, claiming a rise in wheat prices, according to reports on Friday.

A session of the Naan Roti Association was called yesterday to discuss raising the price of roti and naan by Rs. 11.

The organization called the meeting after the Lahore district administration refused to hike the naan and roti costs by Rs. 11. According to Tandoor proprietors, a 15-kg flour bag costs Rs. 1,900, while an 80-kg bag of high-quality “maida” costs Rs. 10,800.

Tandoor operators requested permission from the Lahore district government to raise naan and roti pricing to Rs. 35 and Rs. 25, respectively, citing price increases for white flour and whole wheat flour.

The association noted that they are compelled to raise their prices due to increases in bread and gas costs.