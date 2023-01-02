Shahid Afridi All Set to Follow Selection Pattern Followed by India and England

The newly appointed interim Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, expressed his intentions for improving the national cricket team during his tenure.

Speaking to the media, Afridi stated that he wanted to create different setups for red and white-ball cricket to improve bench strength for the national side.

The former captain added that he had personal discussions with each player and found out that there had been a lack of communication in the past.

The former all-rounder went on to say that the interim Selection Committee will work collectively and that no one will make a decision on his own.

“I will try to give proper chances to performers as long as I’m here. My work will be incomplete if I’m not able to do justice to the players,” Afridi added.

Shahid Afridi also defended the inclusion of Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman in the list of probable players for the ODI series against New Zealand, claiming that they had passed fitness tests.

“I directly spoke to Haris and Fakhar and took their tests. I believe that there should be a direct line of communication between the players and the selection committee,” he said.

Afridi also spoke out about slow pitches, saying dead surfaces will not allow Pakistan cricket to progress and that they will try to provide bouncy surfaces.