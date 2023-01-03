Shahid Afridi Sets a Minimum Strike Rate Criteria for Selection in Pakistan T20 Team

The newly appointed interim Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, has established new criteria for the selection of the national team in T20I cricket.

Speaking to the media, the former cricketer said that the selection committee will select players, whose strike rates in domestic cricket exceed 135.

It is worth noting here that the strike rates of Pakistani batters in the shortest format of cricket have become a topic of debate in the cricket fraternity. Batters such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan faced harsh criticism for maintaining low strike rates during the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022.

Since taking over as Chief Selector, Afridi has been very active in making decisions regarding not only selection but also other aspects of cricket.

Last week, the former captain directed curators to prepare the bouncy surface for Pakistan’s final Test match against New Zealand in Karachi.

Afridi had also added three PJL star performers to the Test squad against New Zealand, for which he received widespread praise in the cricket fraternity.

Former national team captain previously stated that the committee will work collaboratively and that no one will be allowed to make team selection decisions on his own.

The former captain also added opening batter, Sharjeel Khan, who played his last ODI in 2007, to the list of probable players for the ODI series against New Zealand. However, Afridi did face some criticism for his decision to add 24 players in the list of probables for the three-match series.