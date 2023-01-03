Date Confirmed for Shan Masood’s Wedding

The wedding festivities are in full swing across the country and the wedding fever has also gripped the national cricket team as another star cricketer is set to tie the knot.

According to reports, left-hand batter, Shan Masood, will marry on 27 January. Last month, the reports of Shan finally deciding to settle down took the internet by storm.

After Shan, pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will marry Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former captain and interim Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, in February.

Wedding bells are ringing in Afridi’s house as his eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, recently married to Naseer Nasir Khan in an intimate ceremony held in Karachi.

Last month, fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, married Muzna Masood Malik in Islamabad. The event was graced by Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Aqib Javed, and Lahore Qalandars management.

Following Haris’ nikkah, all-rounder and white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, hinted at marrying soon. In his social media message, Shadab extended well wishes to Haris and said that now, he is under the pressure of getting married.