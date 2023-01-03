Date Confirmed for Shan Masood’s Wedding

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 3, 2023 | 5:41 pm

The wedding festivities are in full swing across the country and the wedding fever has also gripped the national cricket team as another star cricketer is set to tie the knot.

According to reports, left-hand batter, Shan Masood, will marry on 27 January. Last month, the reports of Shan finally deciding to settle down took the internet by storm.

ALSO READ

After Shan, pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will marry Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former captain and interim Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, in February.

Wedding bells are ringing in Afridi’s house as his eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, recently married to Naseer Nasir Khan in an intimate ceremony held in Karachi.

ALSO READ

Last month, fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, married Muzna Masood Malik in Islamabad. The event was graced by Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Aqib Javed, and Lahore Qalandars management.

Following Haris’ nikkah, all-rounder and white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, hinted at marrying soon. In his social media message, Shadab extended well wishes to Haris and said that now, he is under the pressure of getting married.

Haroon Hayder

lens

‘Yes I Was a Playboy’: Imran Khan Admitted in Last Meeting with Gen Bajwa
Read more in lens

proproperty

MDA Lays Off more than 100 Employees
Read more in proproperty
close
>