Najam Sethi Reacts Sarcastically to Jay Shah’s Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, sarcastically asked India’s Jay Shah to decide the schedule for Pakistan Super League 2023 after he one-sidedly announced the details for Asia Cup 2023.

PCB and BCCI had developed a disagreement when Jay Shah announced to change the venue of Asia Cup 2022 from Pakistan as the Indian team would not be allowed to play in Pakistan.

Following the announcement, the former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, had threatened to boycott the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which is to be played in India. However, the two boards later decided to settle the matter behind closed doors without airing the issue in the media. But the situation has once again escalated after Jay Shah revealed the schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

Despite the tournament being hosted by Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board was not included in finalizing the schedule of the tournament. Reacting to the announcement sarcastically, Najam Sethi asked Jay Shah to decide the schedule for PSL 2023 as well since he had solely settled the plan for Asia Cup 2023 which is in fact to be hosted by Pakistan.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is to be held in September, according to the plan shared by Jay Shah. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will be in the same group while India and Pakistan will share the group with a qualifying team.