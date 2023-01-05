Shahid Afridi Clears Doubts on Sharjeel Khan’s Selection in ODI Squad

The interim chief selector, Shahid Afridi, cleared doubts about the selection of the opening batter, Sharjeel Khan, in the ODI squad against New Zealand.

Earlier, the selection committee announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, but the absence of Sharjeel surprised fans.

Speaking on the matter, Afridi said that the left-hander was on the list of probables but he did not receive a green signal from PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi.

Referring to the spot-fixing scandal, Afridi stated that Sharjeel performed admirably in domestic, but Sethi’s approval will be the deciding factor in his inclusion.

Sharjeel was found guilty of spot-fixing in the second edition of PSL and was suspended for five years, which was eventually reduced to two and a half years.

It is worth noting that the hard-hitter returned to competitive cricket in 2019, and he has been playing domestic and league cricket since then.

The Karachi Kings’ opening batter last represented Pakistan in ODI cricket in 2017, when Pakistan toured Australia for a five-match ODI series.

Vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has been ruled out of the squad after suffering a finger injury during his stint with Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Middle-order batter, Haris Sohail, has made his return to the squad while Kamran Ghulam has also been handed a call-up to the 50-over side.