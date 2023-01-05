Shaheen is Finally Returning to Competitive Cricket Again

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will feature in the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The left-arm pacer will represent Comilla Victorians.

According to the details, the development came after the 22-year-old pacer decided to participate in franchise cricket for match fitness.

As per media reports, the left-arm bowler will travel to Dhaka for the final two matches, just days before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier this week, Shaheen was spotted bowling during the lunch break of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Following his appearance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an official statement providing an update on his injury.

It is worth noting that Shaheen missed an important T20I season last year after suffering a knee injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

However, the left-arm pacer returned to the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 but aggravated his previous injury in the final match against England.

The ninth edition of the franchise league will kick off today, January 5, with many stars from the cricketing world set to participate in the event.

In the seven-team competition, 46 matches will be played at three different venues, with Comilla Victorians defending the titles.