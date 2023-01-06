CM Punjab Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Gujranwala

Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, inaugurated the newly completed Teaching Hospital Gujranwala.

The CM also toured the hospital’s departments, including the CT Department, Operation Theatre, and ICU, and enquired about the patient’s wellbeing.

CM Elahi spoke to the press, asserting that the Punjab government was introducing revolutionary improvements to the health sector. He described Health Card as a historic endeavor, emphasizing his resolve to make Gujranwala the greatest city in terms of education, health, and cleanliness.

The CM remarked that the Punjab government was attempting to tackle Gujranwala’s concerns. The new hospital, once completed, would give world-class medical services to the inhabitants of Gujranwala and the surrounding areas.

He further revealed that this 502-bed teaching hospital cost Rs. 7.740 billion to build while it houses 19 operating rooms and 40 ICU beds while offering over 16 medical services.

Multi-story residential buildings and dormitories for doctors and other employees have been built at the new hospital, and three buses have been allotted for students, doctors, and personnel. Contractual healthcare professionals would also be regularized, according to the CM.