Ex-Windies Captain Says Pakistan is Missing Azam Khan’s Talent in National Team

Former West Indian captain, Jason Holder, suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) select wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan for the national team.

The 24-year-old hard-hitter chalked up a fantastic century against Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Azam Khan, who represents Khulna Tigers in the tournament, scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 187.93, hitting nine boundaries and eight maximums.

Following his innings, the former West Indian captain took to his social media handle and wrote ” Pakistan missing this guy. Pick him.”

Azam Khan's maiden T20 hundred is a cracking one 💥 #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/xzCFe18BCN — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers chased the target with four balls to spare, thanks to a match-winning knock from another Pakistani batter, Usman Khan.

The Khulna Tigers’ opening batter scored a magnificent 103 runs off 58 balls at a strike rate of 177.59 including 10 fours and five sixes.

Azam Khan has appeared in 93 T20 matches, scoring 1,863 runs at an average of 23.58 and a strike rate of 140.81, including 10 fifties and a century.