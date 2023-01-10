Rashid Khan Recreates Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Viral Copy Paste Meme in SA20 League

Afghan star bowler, Rashid Khan, recreated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s viral meme during a recent press conference ahead of the SA20 League as he answered ‘Same, same’.

During the press conference ahead of the SA20 League in South Africa, MI Cape Town’s captain, Rashid Khan, was asked a question but instead of giving an answer of his own he responded with “Same, same. Copy paste”. Rashid Khan decided to go with the words of Paarl Royals’ skipper David Miller who explained that friendships don’t get in the way of on-field competition.

This response immediately brought back memories of a similar happening between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Virat Kohli. The incident involving Pakistani captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Indian captain, Virat Kohli, at a press conference ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 created quite a buzz on social media. During the press conference, both captains were asked a question and while Virat Kohli gave a thoughtful and well-constructed answer, Sarfaraz simply responded with “My answer is also the same. Nothing much. No difference.”

Fans are comparing Rashid Khan’s response with Sarfaraz’s viral answer as both players, in their respective press conferences, decided to simply echo the words of their fellow players instead of giving their own answers, resulting in similar memes and jokes on social media.