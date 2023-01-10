PCB Brings Back New Zealand Coach for Women’s Cricket Team

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management has signed Mark Coles as the head coach of the women’s team on a one-year contract.

The New Zealand-born coach, who will be replacing the interim coach, Saleem Jaffar, will join the squad on their ongoing tour of Australia.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan and Agha Salman’s Funny Banter Over Splendid Catch Goes Viral

Speaking on the decision, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, said that as a firm and strict person, Mark is an ideal choice for the national women’s team.

“He is a well-respected coach and in his previous stint with Pakistan, he worked incredibly hard for the team’s progress,” Sethi added.

The PCB Chairman went on to say that all of the players had enjoyed working with Mark and that the board has decided to bring him as head coach.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mark Coles previously served as head coach for the women’s team from 2017 to 2019 before he quit due to family obligations.

The national team will play a three-match ODI series against Australia beginning on January 16. The series is part of the Women’s Championship 2022-25.

The Women in Green will also play a three-match T20I series against Australia before the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.