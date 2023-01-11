Federal Board Registers Over 1,300 New Schools and Colleges

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced that it has accepted 1,325 applications for affiliation from both within the country and internationally over the past two years.

The FBISE stated that from its establishment in 1975 to 2020, 1,740 educational institutions were affiliated with it. After 2020, the number increased to 3,065 including the new 1,325 additional schools and colleges that received affiliations.

FBISE mentioned that in the past two years, it launched an online affiliation web portal. This rise in the number of affiliated schools and colleges has been made possible due to the integration of IT into the board’s operations.

In a statement, FBISE said that a large number of affiliated schools and colleges reflects a high level of public trust in the board. This also shows that people have a strong belief in the board’s ability to provide quality education and oversee educational institutions effectively.

In a separate development, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has changed the timings for educational institutes operating under it. The new timings will remain effective from 11 January until further orders.

The FDE has also changed the dress code policy for schools and colleges. Students are now allowed to wear any kind of warm clothes of any color. Both of these rules are applicable to private schools and colleges.