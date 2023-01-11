Stats Show Naseem Shah is Among Most Overworked Bowlers in Recent Months

Injuries have become a headache for the Pakistan cricket team, as many key players have been sidelined, costing the national side a great deal.

Cricket experts believe that putting an excessive workload on players increases the likelihood of injuries, especially for pacers.

As many as three key Pakistani pacers have recently battled injuries, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has still not fully recovered from his injury.

One of the fast bowlers facing an onerous workload is 19-year-old Naseem Shah, who recently returned to the playing XI after being dropped due to injury.

Shaheen’s knee injury last year in Sri Lanka has increased the workload on the right-arm pacer, who has been playing all three formats since then.

It should be noted that Naseem missed the last two Tests against England as well as the first Test of the New Zealand series owing to a shoulder injury.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Confirms Whether He Will Become Pakistan’s Head Coach or Not

According to the statistics, the Dir-born cricketer is third on the list of bowlers who have bowled the most number of deliveries across formats since July 2022.

Mitchell Starc of Australia leads the list with 1,499 deliveries, while Tim Southee of New Zealand has bowled 1,313 balls in the last five months.

Bowlers Team Balls Mitchell Starc Australia 1,499 Tim Southee New Zealand 1,313 Naseem Shah Pakistan 1,301 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 1,227 Pat Cummins Australia 1,160

Stats via Cricinfo