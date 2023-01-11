OGRA to Drop an Unbelievable Gas Price Bomb on Citizens Amid Economic Crisis

As most citizens are struggling to make ends meet amid the prevailing economic crunch, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jumped into the fray to make their lives even more miserable.

According to details, OGRA has sought up to a 74% increase in the price of natural gas from the federal government.

If approved by the government, the new gas prices will become effective from 1 July. If the government doesn’t approve the price hike in 40 days, it will become effective automatically.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has requested OGRA to push gas prices by up to 74.42% and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 67.75%.

SNGPL has asked OGRA to notify an increase of Rs. 406.28 per MMBTU. The existing gas price is Rs. 545.89 per MMBTU, which will jump to Rs. 952.17 per MMBTU once approved.

SSGC has requested OGRA to enforce a hike of Rs. 469.28 per MMBTU. The current gas price is Rs. 692.63 per MMBTU, which will leap to Rs. 1,161.91 per MMBTU after approval.