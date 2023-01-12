Peshawar Board Introduces E-Marking for Matric and Inter Exams

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar is all set to adopt e-marking for matric and inter exams, phasing out manual checking.

Chairman BISE, Peshawar Prof. Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, has said that e-marking will be partially introduced in inter and matric exams that will be held in April and May respectively. Paper marking will be digitized completely next year.

The Chairman added that e-marking will bring transparency into the process of paper checking and its results will be more reliable and accurate than manual ones.

He said that it will also prove to be cost-effective as teachers will no longer be required to visit schools and colleges to mark papers, noting that they would be able to check papers anywhere at any time.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) decided to conduct class 9 exams under the Student Learning Outcome (SLO) System to discourage rote learning.

The decision came after the end of the two-day plenary of the KP Boards’ Chairmen Committee (KPBCC) in which heads of all KP BISEs participated. The meeting was chaired by Chairman KPBCC, Prof Zamin Gul.