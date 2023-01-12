Punjab Announces Improved Special Package for Police Officers

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has announced an improved special package for martyred and injured police officers in the province.

During a meeting of the Punjab Police Welfare Fund (PPWF), the IG stated that injured and disabled police officials will be given more financial assistance and instructed Additional IG (Finance and Welfare) to submit a summary for improvements to the provincial government, for approval.

Under the changes, the scholarship policy for the children of injured and disabled police officers will also be revised to expand its scope. In addition, IGP ordered Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to expedite work on development projects and submit a progress report pertaining to it.

He also directed concerned officials to update the record of police officials dismissed from service on account of misconduct and instructed the RPOs and District Police Officers (DPOs) to inspect police stations in their respective areas.

The inspector general ordered the police officers to hold frequent meetings of the welfare management committee to address the issues of police officers.

Via Dawn