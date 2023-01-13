LHC Orders Action Against Lahore’s Restaurants Without Parking Facility

In an effort to control smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC), on Friday, directed authorities to take action against restaurants without parking facilities.

The LHC bench issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog.

Punjab has been badly affected by smog in recent years, particularly in the initial days of winter in the region.

During today’s hearing, the LHC expressed reservations about the simultaneous commencement of development projects.

The court summoned details of the development projects, out-of-order signals, and cameras from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Asad Aijaz Malhi, raised traffic issues before the bench. He said that due to development projects and public gatherings at three different spots in Lahore, traffic jams have become a routine.

The court observed that restaurants working without proper parking facilities are also causing traffic problems in the city and ordered action to be taken against such units.

“They (restaurants) are not building parking facilities nor paying taxes, if this behavior continues, the restaurants will be closed,” the LHC observed.

Later, the LHC ordered the Chief Secretary Punjab not to transfer the CTO Lahore for at least six months as he has been assisting the court on the smog issue.