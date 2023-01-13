Nadra’s E-Health Suite to Ensure Transparency in Organ Donation

The healthcare system is preparing to use the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) e-health digital suite to enhance transparency and impartiality in organ distribution and transplantation. To achieve this, NADRA and Shifa International Hospitals recently entered into an agreement to offer an identity verification system for organ transplantation.

The system, based on NADRA’s e-health suite, aims to reduce illegal organ trafficking through a strict structure of compliance, registration, and quick and easy verification. The digital e-health suite will assist healthcare practitioners in combating illegal human cell, organ, and tissue trading and transplantation.

Dr. Manzoorul Haq Qazi, CEO of Shifa International Hospitals, explained that the new method would speed up identification and registration for human cell, organ, and tissue transplantation, easing the suffering of recipients and donors.

NADRA’s project focuses on assisting hospital administrators in making informed decisions about allowing unrelated persons to donate organs. The ID Verification System will validate the recipient’s claim of not having eligible family members based on the family record in NADRA’s database.

As part of the agreement, Shifa International Hospitals will be fitted with a 24-hour system for identifying and verifying organ donors and transplant patients using a completely effortless biometric verification system (BVS).

It is worth noting that before the BVS, patients and donors for organ and tissue transplantation had to go through a lengthy and arduous process to register with the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA).